 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Round One
Ten players fighting to keep Tour cards this fall
preston_summerhays.jpeg
ASU’s Preston Summerhays wins college event to earn Fortinet invite
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400
Winners, losers from playoff race at Kansas Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_pft_jags_230911.jpg
Richardson shines in debut despite loss to Jaguars
nbc_pft_bucsvikings_230911.jpg
Mayfield outduels Cousins in Bucs win over Vikings
nbc_pft_superlatives_230911.jpg
Week 1 superlatives: Titans, Ravens underwhelm

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Round One
Ten players fighting to keep Tour cards this fall
preston_summerhays.jpeg
ASU’s Preston Summerhays wins college event to earn Fortinet invite
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400
Winners, losers from playoff race at Kansas Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_pft_jags_230911.jpg
Richardson shines in debut despite loss to Jaguars
nbc_pft_bucsvikings_230911.jpg
Mayfield outduels Cousins in Bucs win over Vikings
nbc_pft_superlatives_230911.jpg
Week 1 superlatives: Titans, Ravens underwhelm

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Premier League Winter Transfer Window

  
Published September 11, 2023 09:23 AM

The Premier League Winter Transfer Window is already fast-approaching, as teams focus on who they need to add or subtract midway through the 2023-24 campaign.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Below is everything you need to know to get ready for what is set to be a very busy month of business.

When does the winter transfer window open?

The winter transfer window for Premier League clubs opens on Monday, January 1, 2024.

When does the winter transfer window close?

All Premier League clubs most have their incomings wrapped up by Thursday, February 1, 2024.

What time does the winter transfer close?

The winter transfer window shuts at 6pm ET on Thursday, February 1, 2024.

Can Premier League teams still do business after the window is shut?

They can not purchase or loan any players after the deadline on February 1. However, they may still sell or loan players to other clubs in other countries who still have their transfer window open.