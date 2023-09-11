The Premier League Winter Transfer Window is already fast-approaching, as teams focus on who they need to add or subtract midway through the 2023-24 campaign.

Below is everything you need to know to get ready for what is set to be a very busy month of business.

When does the winter transfer window open?

The winter transfer window for Premier League clubs opens on Monday, January 1, 2024.

When does the winter transfer window close?

All Premier League clubs most have their incomings wrapped up by Thursday, February 1, 2024.

What time does the winter transfer close?

The winter transfer window shuts at 6pm ET on Thursday, February 1, 2024.

Can Premier League teams still do business after the window is shut?

They can not purchase or loan any players after the deadline on February 1. However, they may still sell or loan players to other clubs in other countries who still have their transfer window open.

