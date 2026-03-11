Real Madrid vs Manchester City LIVE: Champions League updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

A massive UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg takes place on Wednesday as Real Madrid host Manchester City as these two superpowers continue their now yearly scrap.

They have squared off in the Champions League knockout rounds in each of the last four years with Real knocking City out of the competition in the last two seasons. City have revenge on their mind. Pep Guardiola’s side are hunting down Arsenal in the Premier League and have looked okay in the Champions League this season despite a few dodgy results. They are the favorites heading into this tie and have already won 2-1 at Real Madrid in the league phase this season.

Real Madrid fired Xabi Alonso just a few months into the job after a tough start to the season, which was complicated further by plenty of defensive injuries. Alvaro Arbeloa has settled things down but Real are still four points behind Barcelona in La Liga and had to go through the playoff round in the Champions League as they beat Benfica comfortably, in the end. Injuries to Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham has added further problems for Arbeola to solve.

For live updates and highlights throughout Real Madrid vs Manchester City, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City live updates - by Andy Edwards

Real Madrid vs Manchester City live score: 0-0

Goalscorers: None

Real Madrid starting XI

Lineups TBA at 3 pm ET.

Man City starting XI

Lineups TBA at 3 pm ET.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 4pm ET Wednesday (March 11)

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu — Madrid, Spain

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Real Madrid team news, focus

Defensive injuries have hit Real Madrid hard this season and star striker Kylian Mbappe has been missing recently and is a big doubt for this game. With Rodrygo also out, that means there is plenty of pressure on Vinicius Junior to carry the goalscoring load. Eder Militao, David Alaba and Alvaro Carreras remain out injured as Real’s defense is stretched to its limits. Trent Alexander-Arnold will line up at right back, while Jude Bellingham and Dani Ceballos are injured in midfield. All of that means Vinicius will likely partner young striker Gonzalo Garcia in attack with Turkish playmaker Arda Guler a growing influence in midfield.

Manchester City team news, focus

City are without Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic through injury but Marc Guehi and Antoine Semenyo have made a big impact since their January arrivals and both will relish the challenge of taking on Real Madrid. Erling Haaland has been struggling with a knock but is fit, while it will be intriguing to see who Guardiola lines up to support him as Rayan Cherki will likely get the nod to start alongside Semenyo. All of a sudden City have plenty of options in defense and midfield as injuries have calmed down.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City prediction

We can expect a bit of a cagey game given how well these two teams know one another. Go for a draw. Real Madrid 1-1 Manchester City.