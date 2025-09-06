 Skip navigation
Report: Trabzonspor agree loan deal for Manchester United’s Andre Onana

  
Published September 6, 2025 10:35 AM

Trabzonspor have reportedly agreed a loan deal with Manchester United for out-of-favor goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Per the report from Fabrizio Romano, the deal now hinges on Onana and whether or not he accepts the move to the Turkish giants.

At this point, what other option does he have?

Onana, 29, has fallen way down the pecking order at Manchester United as Ruben Amorim has started inexperienced Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir ahead of Onana after the Cameroon international was injured during preseason. United also signed Belgian goalkeeper Sanne Lemmens on deadline day and that paired with Onana’s poor performance against Grimsby Town in the shock League Cup defeat has basically sealed his fate.

It seems very unlikely Onana will play again for Man United and after he didn’t move before many of Europe’s top leagues saw their summer transfer window close on Monday, September 1, it was always likely he’d make a move to a league where the transfer window is still open. The transfer window is still open in Turkey (September 12) and Saudi Arabia (September 23), so it’s very likely Onana will end up somewhere in those two leagues.

This is a sad way for Onana’s United career to end but it has been coming. He has been shaky since he arrived from Inter Milan in 2023 and although he has produced some big saves and won the FA Cup during his time at Old Trafford, costly errors have littered his time as a United player. It’s harsh but is the right decision from Amorim and now United have signed Lemmens, they have arranged this deal for Onana.

Trabzonspor would be a good landing spot for Onana as he’d play every week and they look to be in genuine contention to challenge Galatasaray for the Turkish title this season. They last won the title in 2022 amid wild scenes of celebration, and after revamping their squad this summer things are looking up for Trabzonspor to challenge the Istanbul giants for trophies.