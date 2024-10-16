Three things we learned from USMNT’s 2-0 defeat to Mexico

Mauricio Pochettino is no longer perfect, or even unbeaten, as USMNT head coach after getting a sour first taste of the USA vs Mexico rivalry on Tuesday.

[ RECAP: Mexico 2-0 USA: Raul Jimenez sinks Pochettino’s USMNT ]

The USMNT was shorthanded and short on confidence with superstar Christian Pulisic (load management) no longer with the squad, not to mention eight other regular starters who were out with injuries.

[ MORE: Player ratings from Mexico vs USMNT ]

Here’s what stood out the most, as the USMNT now turns its attention to a CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal tie next month…

Christian Pulisic does a lot for the USMNT

We knew this, but it’s nice to be reminded every so often.

On one hand, it’s exciting that Pulisic has ascended to a level where he can singlehandedly make the USMNT attack dangerous. On the other hand, it’s a bit worrying that Pulisic must always do so for the USMNT attack, or else there is no attack — as was the case on Tuesday, with Pulisic having departed camp to return to AC Milan over the weekend. Obviously, matters are made even worse with Giovanni Reyna, Timothy Weah and Folarin Balogun also out of the side. If you take the four starting attackers out of the USMNT (or any side not named France, England or Brazil), chances are it’s going to be ugly.

The real concern was Mexico swarmed and smothered the USMNT’s possession and progression in midfield to great success and eventually dominance, and the Americans didn’t really have an answer or an alternative plan. Gianluca Busio and Aidan Morris are both quality young passers, but even they require a target to hit, and Mexico had them all blanketed. When the USMNT is typically under real pressure and they need someone to receive a hot pass with no time or space and skate past a defender, or to simply win a foul and a full reset, Pulisic is the one that they all look to to make that play. The USMNT was unable to do any of those things on Tuesday, and it resulted in wave after wave of Mexican pressure (even if it wasn’t always all that threatening).

Antonee Robinson is tailor-made for Pochettino’s tactics

Something else we already knew, but it’s still nice to see it play out in real time. His 45 minutes were enough with a heavy workload to come back at Fulham.

Like Danny Rose who came before him, Robinson will be one of the first (and most important) names on the sheet every time Pochettino picks his team. At this point, Robinson is almost five years into a run of unwavering consistency that has landed him among the best left backs in the world — just like Rose, only without injuries cutting away at his best years (knock on wood). When Pochettino was managing Tottenham, Rose was tasked with attacking and defending every blade of grass from end line to end line, and he was darn good at it.

Blessed with the same kind of explosive pace and world-class endurance as Rose, Robinson already looks right at home playing for the new gaffer. Robinson is just as valuable bombing forward in attack as he is tracking back and winning shoulder-to-shoulder battles with the best wingers in the world. Robinson’s partnership with Pulisic, who is typically deployed ahead of him on the left, is also a massive strength for Pochettino to exploit early on in his tenure — just as he did in the 2-0 victory over Panama on Saturday.

Side note: For many of the above reasons, Sergino Dest might not have as much fun playing for Pochettino when he eventually returns from the torn ACL he suffered on April 20.

Well, actually, losing to Mexico is good for the rivalry

I don’t actually believe that, but the USMNT was previously unbeaten in their last seven games against Mexico (5W-2D-0L) since 2019, including victories in three different finals and a semifinal during that stretch. Aggregate score in seven games: 12-3. A handful of them weren’t close or competitive. USA-Mexico will endure as long as the sport is played, but two equally matched sides always makes for a better game and a better rivalry. A better Mexican side makes a better American side, and vice versa. As much as the two teams and fanbases might hate each other, they also need each other in equal parts.