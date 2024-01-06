Timo Werner reportedly nears move to Tottenham Hotspur

Timo Werner could be set for a Premier League return as Tottenham Hotspur is nearing a loan for the RB Leipzig star, according to Sky Germany.

It would be a half-season loan for the 57 times capped Germany forward who spent two challenging seasons with Chelsea. Spurs would have an option to buy between $16 million and $22 million according to David Ornstein, who says that Werner is off to North London for a medical in order to join the Tottenham squad as soon as possible.

The report says that Werner was offered to Manchester United but Spurs have leapt to the front of the line and would cover his entire salary.

Spurs are without Heung-min Son for up to a month as the electric playmaker is with South Korea at the AFC Asian Cup.

Timo Werner stats: How has he done since leaving Chelsea?

Werner was one of the biggest stars in the world when he first left RB Leipzig for London, scoring 28 Bundesliga goals in his final season before a massive money move to Chelsea.

He had an up-and-down first season at Chelsea in which he scored 12 goals and added 15 assists in 52 games including a goal against Real Madrid to help send the Blues to the Champions League final an assist against Man City that sent them to the FA Cup final.

An 11-goal, six-assist sophomore campaign saw the forward move back to Leipzig for less than half the price.

Werner scored 16 times in 40 games last year, adding six assists, but has just two Bundesliga starts this season and has twice missed time with injuries. He started the season with a start and an assist in the German Super Cup win over Bayern but has since managed just two goals in 322 total minutes.

Is this a good move for Tottenham?

Covering his whole salary might surprise some given Spurs reputation but there’s little other risk for Tottenham.

Ange Postecoglou has done more with less talent in his career, and Werner is an excellent passer and ball progressor who would be a home run if he can capture even half his pre-Chelsea form.

Heck, it might be a home run if he delivers his first year of Chelsea form, as Alejo Veliz is injured and Richarlison has been inconsistent.

Let’s see if Spurs get this over the line, but Werner and Postecoglou could be a winning combo.