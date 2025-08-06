Transfer news, rumors: Grealish to Everton, Nunez to Al Hilal

The latest transfer news revolves around Jack Grealish and Darwin Nunez as deals are developing to see the duo leave Manchester City and Liverpool respectively.

Here is the latest news on Grealish and Nunez.

Everton make move for Jack Grealish on loan

A report from David Ornstein says that Everton have approached Manchester City about signing Jack Grealish on loan. Per the report, Everton have reached out to City about what is said to be a “complicated deal” as discussions continue. Grealish, 29, has fallen way down the pecking order at Man City and Everton clearly need creative additions. They have been in talks with Southampton for Tyler Dibling, who is basically a younger Grealish, so it remains to be seen if David Moyes wants both to totally reshape his attack or if he is going to chose one to bring to the Toffees. Grealish needs a move from City and being the main man somewhere, just like he was at Villa, is what he needs again if he’s going to push to get back into England’s squad for the 2026 World Cup. Grealish could start centrally or out wide for Everton and within the framework of doing his defensive work, he would be given the freedom to express himself by Moyes. This could be a very good move for him.

Moyes has said consistently this summer that Everton need more new signings as there was a huge exodus of experienced players earlier this summer as many were out of contract. Iliman Ndiaye, Dwight McNeil and Carlos Alcaraz are tasked with being Everton’s main attacking threats from midfield this season, while Beto is their main striker up top but Moyes has asked for more from him as new signing Thierno Barry pushes him for a starting spot. Adding Grealish would be a major coup for Everton and it makes sense on so many levels.

Darwin Nunez edging closer to Al Hilal move

With all the additions Liverpool have made in attack this summer, more outgoings were inevitable, and Uruguayan international Darwin Nunez appears close to a move to Saudi Arabia. Per Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool and Al Hilal have agreed an initial fee of $46.2 million and there are plenty of add-ons on the deal. Nunez is now reportedly agreeing personal terms with Al Hilal.

Nunez, 26, has scored 40 goals in 143 appearances for Liverpool since he arrived in the summer of 2022 from Benfica but last season he scored just five Premier League goals and was criticized by Arne Slot. Given the arrival of Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz this summer, plus the pursuit of Alexander Isak, a move away from Liverpool always seemed likely for Nunez. For much of the summer he was linked with Napoli but it now appears he’s heading to Saudi Arabia. This will probably be a good move to restore his confidence ahead of the World Cup next summer and despite Nunez being loved by Liverpool fans for giving his all, he’s never quite been consistent enough in terms of finishing.