Transfer news, rumors: Man United land Sesko, Newcastle close to Malick Thiaw

Manchester United got the center forward wanted by Newcastle United, who can at least console themselves with a new star at another position.

Benjamin Sesko has been signed, sealed, delivered, and now unveiled the Red Devils after winning a battle with Newcastle for the expensive RB Leipzig center forward.

Newcastle have been linked with a series of other forwards including Yoane Wissa, Randal Kolo Muani, and Samu Aghehowa, but have a breakthrough at center back.

As for Sesko...

Benjamin Sesko, Manchester United make it official

The Slovenian star is now officially a Red Devil, as Man United is hailing the arrival of Sesko, bragging that over the past two seasons he “has scored the most goals of any player under the age of 23 in Europe’s top five leagues.”

The 41-times capped Sesko joins Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo in a remade front three that will give midfielder Bruno Fernandes room to operate and targets to find near the goal.

Ruben Amorim is fired up by the reports he’s heard of Sesko’s work rate at training.

“Ben is a player — with all the information that we have — that we need to stop the guy from working, not the opposite,” he said via ManUtd.com. “So that is also important. He’s really young. He’s good in the air, he’s good at running the channels, good on the ball. I think he has great potential. I think he can improve a lot and, for sure, he is going to feel at home in our club. He has the right character to be in this group, so I’m really happy to have him.”

Sesko is coming off a 21-goal campaign across all competitions with Leipzig including four strikes in eight Champions League games, scoring against Atletico Madrid, Sporting Lisbon, and Juventus.

Malick Thiaw to Newcastle

AC Milan did not want to lose center back Malick Thiaw, but Newcastle increased their bid and now will sign the defender for a package that sits around $47 million according to Fabrizio Romano, who says a medical is set for Sunday.

Thiaw, 24, is a massive back who has four caps for Germany but is still eligible to represent Finland and Senegal. He has made 85 appearances for AC Milan since moving from boyhood club Schalke in 2022.

Physically-imposing and standing 6-foot-4, the athletic Thiaw is an excellent passer who pushes the game forward from the back and is a presence in the air.

He has Champions League and Europa League experience with Milan, making 18 appearances between the competitions and scoring a goal against Real Madrid in the league phase last season.

He can play either side of the pitch and has also played a handful of games at defensive mid and right back. He’ll join Sven Botman, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, and Dan Burn in a now deep center back stable.