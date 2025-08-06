Transfer news, rumors: Benjamin Sesko picks Manchester United

Manchester United appear to be closing in on signing Benjamin Sesko, per multiple reports.

MORE — Every in and out for all 20 Premier League clubs this summer

The Slovenia and RB Leipzig striker has long been linked with a move to the Premier League and the duo of Newcastle United and Man United have chased him all summer long.

But it appears that Sesko’s preference is to join Ruben Amorim’s project at United. But a deal still has to be agreed between the clubs.

Manchester United close in on Benjamin Sesko

The Slovenian striker is reportedly saying he wants a move to Manchester United, and only Manchester United, this summer.

Per reports from Sky Germany, David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano, Sesko has agreed personal terms on a contract but now comes the harder part.

United are reportedly locked in talks with Leipzig over the transfer fee and structure of a deal for Sesko. Newcastle have already reportedly had a bid of $98 million accepted for Sesko, but the striker instead wants to head to Manchester United.

Sesko a good fit for Amorim’s system

Can you blame Sesko for wanting to be a key part of Amorim’s rebuild of Manchester United? Not really.

After signing Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha this summer, plus Amad Diallo and Bruno Fernandes around, Sesko is the final piece in the jigsaw of United’s new-look attack. With Rasmus Hojlund reportedly available for a transfer out of Old Trafford, United have gone all in on Sesko.

He needs to become more clinical but he would fit Amorim’s system well and could start centrally or off the left and interchange with Mbeumo and Cunha nicely. He is also 22 years old and fits in well with United’s plan to attract Europe’s top young talent, but he also has incredible experience already in European and international competitions.

This deal now hinges on United agreeing a few with Leipzig and the usual “United tax” will apply, but Newcastle have given them the ballpark figure it’s going to take to sign Sesko.