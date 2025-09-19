U.S. U-20 men name strong roster for 2025 U-20 World Cup in Chile

United States U-20 men’s national team coach Marko Mitrovic has named an impressive roster for the U-20 World Cup set to begin later this month in Chile.

Mitrovic, the former Reading and Chicago Fire assistant, will lead the Baby Yanks against New Caledonia, France, and South Africa in Group E play starting September 29. The U-20 World Cup Final is October 20.

It is an MLS-heavy roster, but Borussia Dortmund released Cole Campbell to the U.S. despite his regular status in their match day squads. New Parma transfer Benjamin Cremaschi also goes from a senior bench to the U-20 roster.

Barcelona B keeper Diego Kochen, SC Verl’s Ethan Kohler, and Benfica B’s Joshua Wynder are the other players to come from outside of MLS.

Several of the players are starting or getting meaningful minutes in Major League Soccer, headlined by San Diego’s Luca Bombino, Real Salt Lake’s Zavier Gozo, Houston’s Brooklyn Raines, and Philadelphia’s Francis “Frankie” Westfield.

U.S. U-20 men’s roster for 2025 U-20 World Cup

Goalkeepers: Adam Beaudry (Colorado Rapids), Duran Ferree (San Diego FC), Diego Kochen (Barcelona)

Defenders: Reed Baker-Whiting (Seattle Sounders), Luca Bombino (San Diego FC), Noah Cobb (Colorado Rapids), Ethan Kohler (SC Verl), Nolan Norris (FC Dallas), Francis Westfield (Philadelphia Union), Joshua Wynder (Benfica)

Midfielders: Matthew Corcoran (Nashville SC), Benjamin Cremaschi (Parma), Taha Habroune (Columbus Crew), Brooklyn Raines (Houston Dynamo), Pedro Soma (San Diego FC), Niko Tsakiris (San Jose Earthquakes)

Forwards: Luke Brennan (Atlanta United), Cole Campbell (Borussia Dortmund), Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake), Peyton Miller (New England Revolution), Marcos Zambrano (Real Salt Lake)