UEFA Champions League draw: Who do Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City, Chelsea, Newcastle, Spurs play?

It’s only just starting to look, smell and feel like fall outside, which can mean only one thing: The always anticipated draw for the UEFA Champions League group stage league phase is finally here.

There will be six Premier League clubs in this season’s Champions League — Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur — and all six will have their sights set on reaching the final in Budapest, Hungary, on May 30. But first, they must navigate the newly formatted, 8-game league phase to reach the knockout rounds.

So, who will the Premier League’s six contestants be facing in the group stage this season?

Which teams are in this year’s Champions League draw so far?

Pot 1 : PSG, Real Madrid, Manchester City , Bayern Munich, Liverpool , Inter Milan, Chelsea , Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona

: PSG, Real Madrid, , Bayern Munich, , Inter Milan, , Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona Pot 2 : Arsenal , Bayer Leverkusen, Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Atalanta, Villarreal, Juventus, Eintracht Frankfurt, Club Brugge

: , Bayer Leverkusen, Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Atalanta, Villarreal, Juventus, Eintracht Frankfurt, Club Brugge Pot 3 : Tottenham Hotspur , PSV, Ajax, Napoli, Sporting CP, Olympiacos, Slavia Prague, Bodo/Glimt, Marseille

: , PSV, Ajax, Napoli, Sporting CP, Olympiacos, Slavia Prague, Bodo/Glimt, Marseille Pot 4: Copenhagen, Monaco, Galatasaray, Union Saint-Gilloise, Qarabag, Athletic Bilbao, Newcastle, Pafos, Kairat

Liverpool’s Champions League draw

Draw is underway.

Arsenal’s Champions League draw

Draw is underway.

Manchester City’s Champions League draw

Draw is underway.

Chelsea’s Champions League draw

Draw is underway.

Newcastle’s Champions League draw

Draw is underway.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Champions League draw

Draw is underway.

How does the new Champions League format work, again?

For starters, there are 36 teams that have been split into four pots of nine for the draw (potting assignments are not yet confirmed, until all of qualifying is complete). Everybody will be assigned eight opponents (two from each group) for the upcoming league phase.

Once play begins, all 36 teams will be sorted into a single table. The top 24 will advance to the knockout rounds, with the top eight earning byes from the first round and the remaining 16 sides (next 8 seeded, last 8 unseeded) duking it out for a place in the last 16.

What are the match dates for the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League?

League phase

Matchday 1: September 16-18

Matchday 2: September 30-October 1

Matchday 3: October 21-22

Matchday 4: November 4-5

Matchday 5: November 25-26

Matchday 6: December 9-10

Matchday 7: January 20-21

Matchday 8: January 28

Knockout phase

Knockout playoff round: February 17-18, February 24-25

Round of 16: March 10-11, March 17-18

Quarterfinals: April 7-8, April 14-15

Semifinals: April 28-29, May 5-6

Final: May 30, at Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary