Xavi Simons, Dominic Solanke injury update: Latest news as Spurs lose key duo at Wolves

Relegation-haunted Tottenham Hotspur lost Dominic Solanke to injury in the first half and then Xavi Simons was taken off on a stretcher in the second half, as their woeful luck with injuries to key players continues.

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Roberto De Zerbi looked on in disbelief as Solanke pulled up with what looked like a hamstring injury in the first half, as Richarlison came on in his place.

Then it got worse for Spurs as key playmaker Xavi Simons, their bright spark last week with a goal and assist against Brighton, stretched for the ball in the second half and looked to have hyperextended his knee.

Simons got up after initial treatment and tried to run it off but he appeared to make it worse and then went down and was carried on a stretcher out of the stadium.

This is not only bad news for Spurs in their scrap against relegation but Solanke is a good bet to make the England squad for the World Cup as Harry Kane’s back-up, while Simons is set to be a key player for the Netherlands this summer.

We will provide the latest injury update from Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi after the game at Wolves.