Guehi's reported move to Liverpool has collapsed
The Sky Sports transfer deadline crew react to reports that Marc Guehi's transfer from Crystal Palace to Liverpool has collapsed at the 11th hour prior to the transfer deadline.
The Sky Sports transfer deadline crew react to reports that Marc Guehi's transfer from Crystal Palace to Liverpool has collapsed at the 11th hour prior to the transfer deadline.
Report: Bayern, Chelsea reach deal on Jackson
The Sky Sports transfer deadline crew reacts to Bayern Munich's reported deal with Chelsea for the services of Nicolas Jackson.
Reacting to Liverpool’s reported deal for Guehi
The Sky Sports crew react and discuss the breaking news of Liverpool reportedly agreeing to terms on a deal for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi.
Will Man City bounce back for Manchester Derby?
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe look just beyond the imminent international break to preview Matchweek 4's Manchester Derby at the Etihad.
Ndiaye ‘makes things happen’ when he’s on the ball
Robbie Mustoe explains why Iliman Ndiaye is his underappreciated performer of the week after another standout performance for Everton in a 3-2 win against Wolves in Matchweek 3.
Le Bris’ Sunderland off to hot start this season
Robbie Earle explains why Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris is his underappreciated performer of the week after Sunderland picked up their second win of the season over the weekend against Brentford.
Amorim feeling ‘emotion, pressure’ of Man Utd job
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss Ruben Amorim's eyebrow-raising comments regarding his emotions managing Manchester United.
Analyzing’s Szoboszlai’s worldie free kick
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe highlight Dominik Szoboszlai's wonder strike for Liverpool against Arsenal in Matchweek 3.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 3
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 3 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.
PL Update: Liverpool show grit against Arsenal
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe analyze an action-packed Sunday in Matchweek 3, including Palace's dominance at Villa Park, Liverpool's win over Arsenal, Brighton's stunner against Man City, and more.