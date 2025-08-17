 Skip navigation
Top News

2025 U.S. Amateur
No reservation: Mason Howell’s breakout summer continues with dominant U.S. Amateur win
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds
Reds end Brewers’ franchise-record, 14-game winning streak on Hays’ bases-loaded hit in 10th
2025 U.S. Amateur
U.S. Walker Cup team solidified for matches at Cypress Point

Top Clips

nbc_golf_usamatuerfinalv2_250817.jpg
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Amateur, Championship Match
maverickthumbnailpgatourgolfchannelpodcast.jpg
Will McNealy, Griffin make U.S. Ryder Cup team?
nbc_golf_schefflerhighlights_250817.jpg
Highlights: Scheffler, BMW Championship, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Premier LeagueManchester CityFarid Alfa-Ruprecht

Farid
Alfa-Ruprecht

Latest News

Manchester United v Arsenal - Premier League - Old Trafford
What did we learn from Manchester United vs Arsenal?
Manchester United v Arsenal - Premier League
Ruben Amorim reaction on Manchester United loss to Arsenal: “Most important we were not boring”
Manchester United v Arsenal - Premier League
Mikel Arteta reaction: What did Arsenal manager say after win at Manchester United?
Manchester United v Arsenal - Premier League
Manchester United vs Arsenal player ratings: Who shined in Week 1 at Old Trafford?
FBL-ENG-PR-FULHAM-EVERTON
How to watch Leeds vs Everton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction
PL25-26_KC25_REGISTRATION_16x9.jpg
Premier League Fan Fest coming to Kansas City in September 2025: How to get tickets, dates, details
USMNT
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Manchester United v Arsenal - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 table — Teams, standings for the new season
Manchester United v Arsenal - Premier League
Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal: Bayindir error the difference in scrappy opener
Chelsea v Crystal Palace - Premier League
Crystal Palace, Player of the Match winner Chris Richards ‘embraced a tough game’ in draw at Chelsea
Liverpool battle emotions, secure late win
August 17, 2025 03:36 PM
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss the emotion that was felt at Anfield in the first match since Diogo Jota's death, the players who stood out in the Premier League season opener and more.
