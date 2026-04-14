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How Man City overcame slow start to down Chelsea
The Generation xG examines Manchester City's second half turnaround in an impressive 3-0 win over Chelsea to put pressure on Arsenal in the title race.
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How Man City overcame slow start to down Chelsea
How Man City overcame slow start to down Chelsea
The Generation xG examines Manchester City's second half turnaround in an impressive 3-0 win over Chelsea to put pressure on Arsenal in the title race.
How Arsenal’s frailties cost them v. Bournemouth
How Arsenal's frailties cost them v. Bournemouth
The Generation xG crew takes a closer look at Arsenal's struggles in possession throughout their loss to Bournemouth in Matchweek 32.
PL RAW: Man City close on Arsenal in title race
PL RAW: Man City close on Arsenal in title race
Enjoy the sights and sounds from Stamford Bridge where Manchester City made themselves at home in London in a dominant showing against Chelsea in Matchweek 32.
Is there any hope for Spurs to avoid relegation?
Is there any hope for Spurs to avoid relegation?
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe try to make sense of the state of Spurs following a 1-0 loss to Sunderland over the weekend and discuss Tottenham Hotspur's chances of staying up.
Arsenal looked ‘jaded’ in loss to Bournemouth
Arsenal looked 'jaded' in loss to Bournemouth
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their thoughts on Arsenal's "nervous" performance in a 2-1 loss to Bournemouth at the Emirates to open the door for Manchester City in the title race.
Man City ‘blew Chelsea away’ in statement win
Man City 'blew Chelsea away' in statement win
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe reflect on Manchester City's statement performance in a 3-0 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge to close the gap on Arsenal at the top of the table.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 32
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 32
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 32 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.
PL Update: Leeds stun 10-man Manchester United
PL Update: Leeds stun 10-man Manchester United
Paul Burmeister, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard look back on how Leeds managed to take down Manchester United in style in a dramatic 2-1 win at Old Trafford, Leeds' first win at the Theatre of Dreams in 45 years.
Casemiro’s header gives Man United late hope
Casemiro's header gives Man United late hope
Casemiro rises highest to head 10-man Manchester United on the scoresheet against Leeds at Old Trafford.