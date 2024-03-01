Premier League Betting Power Rankings - Matchweek 27

I wish there was a button I could add to these articles that when clicked it had me scream out, “Yerr, it’s time to rack up on these bets.” We spend so much time diving into these games, I get super excited to try and help everyone make as much as possible.

As a reminder, these are betting power rankings. That does not mean to take every single bet. However, if you follow me on Twitter/X, you will see which ones I lock in.

That said, let’s get the ball rolling. Here are my Premier League Matchday 27 Betting Power Rankings:

TOP FOUR BETS OF THE WEEKEND:

Erling Haaland 2+ SOT (-138)

Eberechi Eze Over 2.5 Shots +162

Liverpool –1.25 First Half Corner Handicap (-120)

Gabriel Magalhaes (+800) Anytime Goal Scorer

Newcastle vs Wolves (Saturday, 10 am ET)

Bet 1: Both Teams to Score & Over 2.5 Goals (-120)

Bet 2: Newcastle –1.5 1H Corners (-125)

This was a difficult match to want to pick someone to win. Newcastle have been awful. Everyone on their backline should take equal responsibility for being terrible at times. Kieran Trippier seems to have either lost his pace or his confidence, and this team lacks physicality in the midfield without Joelinton. Newcastle should look for this match to be one where they can play on the front foot and build an early lead. Give me Newcastle –1.5 1H Corners (-125). It’s by no means a bet that I would consider strong, but if you’re itching for action, sure, lock it in.

Goals, goals, goals should be the only answer in this match. Backing Over 3 Goals is not a bad option. However, I like the price for Both Teams to Score & Over 2.5 Goals (-120). This is a bet that I locked in with full confidence. Newcastle has seen BTTS + Over 2.5 Goals hit in eight straight matches and it’s hitting in 62% of the awaydays for Wolves.

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace (Saturday, 10 am ET)

Bet 1: Eberechi Eze Over 2.5 Shots +162

Bet 2: Eberechi Eze Over 3.5 Shots +400

I’m fully aware that there’s no certainty that Eze will start against Tottenham. Should he not start, that’s fine, the bets will void. If he doesn’t start, you can bet BTTS & Over 2.5 (-105). However, if he does, my two favorite bets are Eberechi Eze Over 2.5 Shots +162 & Eberechi Eze Over 3.5 Shots +400.

Under Oliver Glasner, Crystal Palace picked up a win last week. They were aggressive and played free football. They did have the privilege of playing that match at Selhurst Park. There is a possibility Palace sit deep, however, I’m willing to take my chance at these prices.

Eze is the team leader in shots averaging more than three per contest. That’s with Roy Hodgson under the helm. Now with a new and more fluid manager, we should see more shooting opportunities.

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (Saturday, 10 am ET)

Bet 1: Liverpool –1.25 First Half Corner Handicap (-120)

Bet 2: Liverpool –1 (-118)

I locked both bets in earlier in the week. There is some confidence in Liverpool –1.25 1H Corners (-120), despite it generally going against my handicapping method for corner wagers. However, I cannot ignore the fact that Forest have not been great at covering this cap. They have just one at home this season.

Tactically they will likely concede much of the possession to Liverpool and likely get dominated in shots and set pieces. Not to mention Liverpool will likely have a strong XI with both Mohamad Salah and Darwin Nunez returning to action. Which is also why I like Liverpool –1 (-118).

Brentford vs Chelsea (Saturday, 10 am ET)

Bet 1: Over 3 Goals (115)

Bet 2: Chelsea Team Total Over 1.5 Goals (-118)

Even with Chelsea’s success as of late and Brentford losing four in the last five matches, I’m not sure I have confidence in betting them to win this week. Neither team has kept more than two clean sheets this season. I would start this match at 1-1 at the very least. It makes me strongly consider Over 3 Goals (115).

With Brentford’s defensive struggles and conceding two goals per match at GTech Community Stadium, I feel obliged to bet Chelsea Team Total Over 1.5 Goals (-118). Mauricio Pochettino finally has Chelsea looking like the team they should be with the massive spend they have. They have away wins vs Aston Villa (Cup Match) and Crystal Palace and a massive 1-1 draw at the Etihad against Manchester City.

Everton vs West Ham (Saturday, 10 am ET)

Bet 1: Parlay: Jarrod Bowen SOT + Under 4.5 Goals (-137)

Bet 2: West Ham Double Chance (-132)

If there were to be a match where I’d skip, it would likely be this one. Everton won their appeal and got back six of the 10 points deducted earlier in the season. They could come out flat against a West Ham team who are desperately trying to get something going after a big win over Brentford.

There’s one player in this match who I trust way more than others. That’s Jarrod Bowen. I’m getting creative in this one. Parlay: Jarrod Bowen SOT + Under 4.5 Goals (-137). Now the primary forward in the lineup, he’s been hitting the target fairly often.

Everton have only won three of the 15 matches played at Goodison Park. Failing to score in 38% of those and only scoring more than one goal in the 15 home matches. Not much confidence in this West Ham side but thinking it’s an easy win for Everton is foolish. Backing West Ham +0.5 (-132).

Fulham vs Brighton (Saturday, 10 am ET)

Bet 1: Fulham DNB (-110)

Bet 2: Fulham Over 4.5 Corners (-150)

Roberto De Zerbi is in a bit of a sticky situation. His team is still in Europa play, he just had a few of his stars in AFCON and the Asian Cup matches, and now he’s dealing with the injury bug. Without Joao Pedro and Kaoru Mitoma, their creativity is all but gone. I can’t trust them on the road to win against a strong Fulham team in Craven Cottage. Hence the Fulham DNB (-110) bet.

The second bet I like is Fulham Over 4.5 Corners (-120). They will be on the front foot and hitting at over 70% clip this season. Brighton concede corners on the road. Simple numbers play for me.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa (Saturday, 12:30 pm ET)

Bet 1: Over 3 Goals (-120)

Bet 2: Parlay: Carlton Morris 2+ Shots & 1.5 Goals (-132)

Another match that should breathe goals here. Both Luton Town and Aston Villa are seeing Over 2.5 Goals hit in 73% of their matches. For me, betting Over 3 Goals (-120), is perfectly acceptable with the push protection should this land exactly on three goals. Energy, pace, and scoring opportunities are the recipe for this match.

I’m double dipping on the total and taking, Parlay: Carlton Morris 2+ Shots & 1.5 Goals (-132). Morris has seemed to find his form taking multiple shots in seven of his last 11 minutes. Without Elijah Adebayo, he’s been the focal man in the attack.

Burnley vs Bournemouth (Sunday, 8:00 am ET)

Bet 1: Bournemouth Team Total Over 1.5 Goals (-118)

Bet 2: BTTS & Over 2.5 Goals (-105)

Burnley have been dreadful this season while conceding 2.46 goals per match played at Turf Moor. They have conceded two-plus goals in four of their last five home matches and play a Bournemouth side who have seen success in front of net. While Dominic Solanke might miss this match, I still like Bournemouth Team Total Over 1.5 Goals (-118).

With Bournemouth only keeping two clean sheets on the road this season, I have to expect Burnley to find the score sheet. Coupling that with the first play, makes a simple suggestion of BTTS & Over 2.5 Goals (-105).

Manchester City vs Manchester United (Sunday, 10:30 am ET)

Bet 1: Erling Haaland 2+ Shots on Target (-138)

Bet 2: Erling Haaland 2+ Goals (+250)

Erling Haaland 2+ Shots on Target (-138), is my favorite bet of the weekend. Hitting in six straight matches, Haaland has a great matchup against a weak and disjointed midfield.

Erling Haaland 2+ Goals (+250), is another bet that you should consider in the Manchester Derby. I think Haaland should feast and can easily put on another rock star performance.

Sheffield United vs Arsenal (Monday, 3:00 pm ET)

Bet 1: William Saliba (+1000) Anytime Goal Scorer

Bet 2: Gabriel Magalhaes (+800) Anytime Goal Scorer

Sheffield United are in a tough spot this weekend hosting an Arsenal side who are in fine form, winning every Premier League match in 2024. Sheffield United have conceded an average of 8.62 corners per match. There are two big men who I like to find the back of the net in this match for Arsenal. Both are focal points in the set pieces for the Gunners. William Saliba (+1000) and Gabriel Magalhaes (+800) anytime goal scorers for me. Yes, I put money on both bets!