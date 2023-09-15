 Skip navigation
The Walker Cup - Day Two
Hagestad captures third U.S. Mid-Am, another Masters berth
AUTO: SEP 17 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race
2024 Bristol spring race to be on concrete, not dirt
nbc_edge_bte_bestbets_230914.jpg
NFL Week 2 Best Bets: Falcons Fly

Top Clips

nbc_golf_niceshotjordanspiethpromo_230915_1920x1080_2264050243828.jpg
Can Steph recreate Spieth’s bunker shot?
nbc_pft_dolphinspatsv2_230915.jpg
Can the Patriots slow down the Dolphins offense?
nbc_dps_deionsandersimpact_230915.jpg
Can Deion’s success be replicated?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Premier League Matchweek 4 Best Bet - Manchester City vs West Ham

  • By
  • Brad Thomas,
  • By
  • Brad Thomas
  
Published September 15, 2023 12:57 PM
Syndication: Green Bay Press-Gazette

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland (9) runs the ball during the exhibition match against FC Bayern Munich on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Gpg Bayern Man City Match 7232022 0014

Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

After a brief International break, the Premier League is back in action for Matchweek 5. After four matchweeks, Manchester City tops the table, followed by Tottenham, Liverpool, and West Ham. Although Arsenal are fifth on the table, they look to be the most likely challenger for Manchester City’s title.

This week, after watching the line movement, I’ve decided to make a play on the defending champions against West Ham.

West Ham United vs Manchester City (Saturday, 10 AM ET, USA Network)

West Ham are off to a blazing start. They’ve picked up 10 points from an available 12 and are tied on points for a spot in the Champions League next season. What’s most impressive is the nine goals they have scored in four matches. It seems David Moyes might have unlocked this team. It’s early, but West Ham supporters should be happy with what they’ve seen on the pitch.

I think a few people are overreacting to what they’ve seen from West Ham. They have been driving the price for Manchester City into a playable range. Generally, I would stay off this line, but more money poured in on West Ham made me dig deeper into the numbers.

I built a model that projects teams due for positive or negative regression. It’s not always perfect in soccer due to the minimal scoring, but the same model helped us cash Crystal Palace’s team total for plus odds. So, I tend to trust it at baseline.

Currently, West Ham are the lead candidate for negative regression. West Ham are averaging 2.25 goals per contest. Their average xG is 1.23. Most of the regression is due to the lack of shots and shot-creating actions. West Ham are 16th in shot-creating actions per game. It’s not all that bad since they are fourth goal-creating actions. However, one of those must give or come back to the mean.

Their lack of final third touches makes me think their regression will be negative. They are 15th in attacking third touches and 16th in middle third touches. The amount of perfection required to keep scoring goals at such a high clip.

Unfortunately, they take on the defending champions, who are also very stout in front of net. City are the best team in limiting opponent touches and shots. They allow less than two shots on target per match and just 0.5 goals conceded per match.

That said, I am betting Manchester City to win and over 1.5 goals (-145) for 0.5 units and Manchester City to win and under 4.5 goals (-115) for 0.5 units.

City win this match, but I’m not laying -205 on their moneyline. Since 2020, all seven matches have seen over 1.5 goals and under 4.5 as well. This City team historically does not run it up away from the Etihad. So, under 4.5 should be safe if they win.

City will have suffocating possession. In both wins last season, they have had 69% and 75% possession. Pep Guardiola had expressed his concern about them not finishing their chances. Ahead of Champions League play, he wants that cleaned up.

This is a play on the line movement here. Neither should be playable. It also helps to have negative regression on our side for West Ham.

Bets: Manchester City to win and over 1.5 goals (-145) for 0.5 units | Manchester City to win and under 4.5 goals (-115) for 0.5 units