Tottenham v. Bournemouth Prediction: Match Preview, Odds, Betting Trends, Stats, and Best Bets

No club in the Premier League looks to have improved over the summer as much as Tottenham. After a surprising 2-0 thumping of Manchester City, Spurs (2-0-0) return home for a Saturday encounter with Bournemouth (1-0-1) on Peacock.

Game Details and How to Watch Tottenham v. Bournemouth

Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025

Time: 10:00AM EST

Site: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

City: London, England

Network/Streaming: Peacock

Match Odds for Tottenham v. Bournemouth

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Tottenham (-135), Bournemouth (+320)

Draw: +310

Total Goals: 2.5 (Over is -180)

With the win at City, Thomas Frank became just the third manager in Premier League history to beat Pep Guardiola away from home with two different clubs. The former Brentford manager joins managers Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte to have achieved the rare acco

Bournemouth have split their first two contests, squeaking by Wolves, 1-0, to open the campaign but falling 2-0 to Brentford last weekend. Tottenham have opened with wins at home v. Burnley, 3-0, and 2-0 at the Etihad as noted earlier. Spurs won just 11 times in total last season.

Tottenham have won their last two Premier League matches. They opened the scoring in both games and have won both of the two matches in which they have scored first this season. Spurs are led by Brennan Johnson and Richarlison who have each scored twice already this season.

Bournemouth have struggled defensively of late. Dating back to the end of last season, the visitors are on a run of three Premier League away days without recording a shutout. Offensively, Bournemouth are led Antoine Semenyo who has scored twice.

The offensive highlights from Semenyo aside, that run of poor play in their own end is merely just one of many reasons to back a Tottenham side in excellent form early in the season. The visitors are on a losing run of two straight away games and if form holds, appear headed for more misery at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Jay Croucher (@croucherJD): Tottenham ML -145

Spurs appear to be the most improved team in the Premier League this season with Thomas Frank giving them significantly more structure and organization. Bournemouth’s squad is depleted from last season, and they could only muster 0.57 xG in the second half against 10-man Wolves. Spurs should handle business at home and make it 3 wins from 3 to start the campaign.

Spotlight IQ Best Bet:

A narrow 1-0 win for Tottenham looks on the cards in the correct-score betting. Four of their last five Premier League games have ended with at least one side failing to score, and nine of Bournemouth’s 12 defeats last season were by the odd goal.

*Spotlight iQ: Match Previews are provided by Spotlight Sports Group

