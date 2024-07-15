 Skip navigation
Sunday Ticket case

Broadcasting And Cable 23rd Annual Hall Of Fame Awards Dinner
Sunday Ticket trial, Day Two/Three: Steve Bornstein testimony
As some of you have noticed (and, fortunately, only a few of you have complained), I took a brief pause in the review of the 2,506-page transcript of the Sunday Ticket trial.
In this photo illustration a YouTube TV logo seen displayed
$60 discount for Sunday Ticket will be offered during Back Together Weekend
Nothing gets a football family back together like giving money away.
Baltimore Ravens v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL admits appeal bond for $14.1 billion judgment in Sunday Ticket case will hurt, badly
The NFL intends to vigorously contest the Sunday Ticket verdict in court.
Allen & Co Brings Together Media And Tech Titans In Sun Valley
Roger Goodell on Sunday Ticket verdict: “We feel strongly about our position”
Appearing on CNBC, Goodell addresses potential $14 billion liability.
Fred Gwynne In 'My Cousin Vinny'
Sunday Ticket trial, Day Two: Opening statements
As cinematic trials go, the all-time best opening statement was delivered by Vincent LaGuardia Gambini, who responded to the prosecutor’s initial remarks to the jury by declaring, “Everything that guy just said is bullshit.
James Crumbley, Father Of Oxford School Shooter Ethan Crumbley, Found Guilty Of Involuntary Manslaughter
Sunday Ticket trial, Day One: Picking a jury
As mentioned last night, we’ve purchased the full trial transcript from the Sunday Ticket trial.
Sports Contributor Archive 2023
We have the full Sunday Ticket trial transcript (and we don’t know what to do with it)
Good news, we’ve purchased the full transcript of the Sunday Ticket trial.

Latest

New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Even if teams must sell their own Sunday Ticket rights, they’ve agreed to share equally
32 capitalists continue to behave like socialists, when it comes to carving up TV cash.
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys
Packers CEO Mark Murphy addresses massive Sunday Ticket verdict
League office can’t be happy about Packers CEO shining a light on antitrust case.
Stack of US dollars banknotes, one hundred dollar bills
Final Sunday Ticket verdict is $4.707 billion (times three, if/when judgment is entered)
NFL’s biggest loss in court officially becomes a little bigger.