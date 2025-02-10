 Skip navigation
Alcaraz clinches his first indoor title by beating De Minaur in Rotterdam Open final

  
Published February 10, 2025 01:28 AM
ABN AMRO Open 2025 Semi-Finals

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts with a fist hand gesture after scoring during the semi final round tennis game in Men’s Singles match against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland at the ATP500 tournament, the ABN AMRO Open in the Rotterdam Ahoy Arena Venue in the Netherlands on February 8, 2025 (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NurPhoto via Getty Images

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — Carlos Alcaraz secured his first indoor title by beating Alex de Minaur in the final of the Rotterdam Open on Sunday.

The top-seeded Alcaraz won 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 to become the first Spanish champion in the tournament’s 52-year history.

It was a 17th title for the 21-year-old Alcaraz but his first indoor one.

“This week has been a really good week,” Alcaraz said. “Putting in really good work. Coming here (not) feeling 100% well with the cold but after every day I’m feeling better and better.

“It was the first time that I (was) playing here and you (fans) made it like I’ve been playing this tournament for a long time.”

De Minaur lost to Jannik Sinner in last year’s Rotterdam final.

“We’re pushing for bigger and better things,” the Australian said. “It’s been two years now with this runner-up trophy. I’m hoping I’ll get my hand on the winners’ one day.”