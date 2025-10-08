 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phoenix Mercury
Mercury down 2-0 to Aces in WNBA Finals, but expanded best-of-seven format gives them hope
Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka overcomes early scare to advance at Wuhan Open, Naomi Osaka loses to Linda Noskova
Florida Panthers
Panthers celebrate Stanley Cup win with banner ceremony, eye historic three-peat as NHL kings

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_charbonnetkoco_251008.jpg
Charbonnet ‘trending down’ in Week 6
nbc_ffhh_herbertkoco_251008.jpg
Herbert has a ‘dream matchup’ against the Dolphins
nbc_ffhh_playernews_251008.jpg
Flacco a ‘significant’ upgrade for the Bengals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phoenix Mercury
Mercury down 2-0 to Aces in WNBA Finals, but expanded best-of-seven format gives them hope
Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka overcomes early scare to advance at Wuhan Open, Naomi Osaka loses to Linda Noskova
Florida Panthers
Panthers celebrate Stanley Cup win with banner ceremony, eye historic three-peat as NHL kings

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_charbonnetkoco_251008.jpg
Charbonnet ‘trending down’ in Week 6
nbc_ffhh_herbertkoco_251008.jpg
Herbert has a ‘dream matchup’ against the Dolphins
nbc_ffhh_playernews_251008.jpg
Flacco a ‘significant’ upgrade for the Bengals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Alex De Minaur wins 50th match of the season to reach quarterfinals at Shanghai Masters

  
Published October 8, 2025 01:03 PM
Alex de Minaur

Sep 20, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Team World Player Alex de Minaur celebrates after winning a point from Team Europe player Alexander Zverev during the Laver Cup at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

David Gonzales/David Gonzales-Imagn Images

SHANGHAI — Seventh-seeded Alex de Minaur became the third player this season to win 50 tour-level games by defeating Nuno Borges 7-5, 6-2 at the Shanghai Masters.

De Minaur hit 19 winners on the way to reach his seventh Masters 1000 quarterfinal in one hour and 47 minutes.

Only top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz with 67 wins and Taylor Fritz with 50 have already reached the 50-win mark in 2025.

In his previous best season, De Minaur had 47 wins in 2024, and two titles.

He will be facing next Daniil Medvedev or Learner Tien.

Also, the 12th-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime knocked out eighth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 6-2 to set up up a quarterfinal against Arthur Rinderknech who upset another seeded player, No. 15 Jiri Lehecka 6-3, 7-6 (5).

The 54th-ranked Rinderknech who eliminated third-seeded Alexander Zverev, has joined his cousin Valentin Vacherot in the quarters.