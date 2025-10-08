Alex De Minaur wins 50th match of the season to reach quarterfinals at Shanghai Masters

SHANGHAI — Seventh-seeded Alex de Minaur became the third player this season to win 50 tour-level games by defeating Nuno Borges 7-5, 6-2 at the Shanghai Masters.

De Minaur hit 19 winners on the way to reach his seventh Masters 1000 quarterfinal in one hour and 47 minutes.

Only top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz with 67 wins and Taylor Fritz with 50 have already reached the 50-win mark in 2025.

In his previous best season, De Minaur had 47 wins in 2024, and two titles.

He will be facing next Daniil Medvedev or Learner Tien.

Also, the 12th-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime knocked out eighth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 6-2 to set up up a quarterfinal against Arthur Rinderknech who upset another seeded player, No. 15 Jiri Lehecka 6-3, 7-6 (5).

The 54th-ranked Rinderknech who eliminated third-seeded Alexander Zverev, has joined his cousin Valentin Vacherot in the quarters.