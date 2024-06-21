 Skip navigation
Alexander Zverev outlasts Arthur Fils to reach Halle Open semifinals

  
Published June 21, 2024 03:12 PM
Alexander Zverev

Jun 9, 2024; Paris, France; Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts to a point during the menÕs final match against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on day 15 of Roland Garros at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Susan Mullane/Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

HALLE, Germany — Alexander Zverev was hoping for shorter matches on grass. Think again.

The No. 4-ranked Zverev had to battle back to beat 20-year-old Arthur Fils 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 in 2 1/2 hours for a spot in the semifinals of the Halle Open.

Zverev, still in search of his first grass-court title, wanted to make quick work of opponents after some marathon sessions at the French Open, where he lost in five sets to Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

“After the French Open, I was hoping on grass I would play a bit quicker and not play for two-and-a-half, three hours every single match, but I’m continuing what I always do,” Zverev joked.

The second-seeded Zverev needed three sets to get past qualifier Oscar Otte in the first round then eliminated Lorenzo Sonego in straight sets.

Zverev, who has won 22 tour titles, next faces Hubert Hurkacz, who beat Marcos Giron 7-6 (5), 6-4.

In the other quarterfinals, No. 1 Jannik Sinner faced Jan-Lennard Struff before Zhang Zhizhen played Christopher Eubanks.