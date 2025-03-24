 Skip navigation
NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 - Practice
Austin Hill to run five NASCAR Cup races with sponsor United Rentals
ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2016 - Day 6
2025 World Figure Skating Championships TV, live stream schedule
World Figure Skating Championships 2024 - Ice Dance Free Dance
2024-25 figure skating season TV, live stream schedule

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_niltoblame_250324.jpg
Is NIL to blame for chalky tournament?
nbc_dps_johncalipariinterview_250324.jpg
Calipari ‘comfortable’ being an underdog
nbc_dps_jaybilasinterview_250324.jpg
Bilas: Calipari has been ‘amazing’ at Arkansas

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Alize Cornet to resume tennis career, less than a year after retiring

  
Published March 24, 2025 02:10 PM

PARIS — Less than a year after ending her tennis career, veteran Frenchwoman Alize Cornet is making a comeback.

Cornet said in a statement relayed by Rouen tournament organizers that she will be playing at the indoor clay-court event.

“You thought you’d got rid of me, but it’s not quite the case yet,” said Cornet, who added that she had resumed training two months ago.

Cornet retired last year after a 6-2, 6-1 loss to No. 7 seed Zheng Qinwen in the first round of the French Open.

The 35-year-old Cornet has been granted a spot in the main draw at Rouen through a wild card, organizers of the WTA 250 tournament said. The event runs from April 14-20.

Cornet reached a career-high ranking of No. 11 in 2009. She holds the women’s record for most consecutive Grand Slam tournaments played at 69, a streak that ran from the 2007 Australian Open to the 2024 French Open.

Her career highlights include defeating No. 1 Serena Williams in the third round at Wimbledon in 2014 and one major quarterfinal appearance, at the Australian Open in 2022.