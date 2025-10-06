 Skip navigation
Amanda Anisimova wins China Open, defeating Linda Noskova in final

  
Published October 6, 2025 12:17 PM
Amanda Anisimova

BEIJING, CHINA - OCTOBER 05: Amanda Anisimova of the United States poses with trophy during medal ceremony after winning the Women’s Singles Final match against Linda Noskova of Czech Republic on day 14 of the 2025 China Open at the National Tennis Center on October 5, 2025 in Beijing, China. (Photo by China Open Official 2025/VCG via Getty Images)

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

BEIJING — Third-seeded Amanda Anisimova claimed the China Open title with a 6-0, 2-6, 6-2 win over Linda Noskova in the final of the hard-court tournament.

Anisimova, who ended fellow American Coco Gauff’s title defense in the semifinals, sealed the match with a backhand winner down the line and fell on her back as she won the trophy for the first time.

Her rival gave her a tough challenge but ran out of steam in the closing stages of their encounter, which lasted one hour and 46 minutes.

“It was a super tough match, I really had to dig deep,” Anisimova said.

Anisimova, the runner-up at both the U.S. Open and Wimbledon this year who has risen to No. 4 in the world rankings, claimed her second WTA 1000 title of the season. She also won in Doha in February.

The 20-year-old Noskova had saved three match points in the semifinals to become the youngest Czech player to advance this far at a WTA 1000 event since the format was introduced in 2009.

Anisimova needed just 23 minutes to take the opening set after converting all three break points. Noskova forced a decider after breaking Anisimova at the start of the second set. The American player then raised her game and won the last four games.

Anisimova became the third American player to capture the trophy after Serena Williams (2004, 2013) and Gauff.