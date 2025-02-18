 Skip navigation
Andy Murray to continue as Novak Djokovic’s coach likely through French Open

  
Published February 18, 2025 01:06 PM
Andy Murray

Jan 13, 2025; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Andy Murray of United Kingdom looks on during the first round men’s single match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Nishesh Basavareddy of United States of America at the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Mike Frey/Mike Frey-Imagn Images

DOHA, Qatar — Andy Murray looks set to remain as Novak Djokovic’s coach likely through the French Open.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion told the ATP Tour’s in-house media channel that Murray has agreed to stay on as coach.

Djokovic and Murray joined forces ahead of the Australian Open in what initially was seen as an unlikely pairing. After Murray retired last year, Djokovic reached out with the coaching proposition.

The 37-year-old Serb reached the semifinals at Melbourne Park but retired from the last-four match against Alexander Zverev because of a hamstring injury.

“I expressed my desire to continue the collaboration with him, so I am really glad he did accept,” said Djokovic, who was facing Matteo Berrettini in the opening round of the Qatar Open.

“It is indefinite in terms of how long we are going to work together, but we agreed most likely in the States and some clay-court tournaments,” Djokovic added. “We will see how it goes after that.”