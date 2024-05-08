 Skip navigation
Andy Murray to return from ankle injury at Geneva Open this month

  
Published May 8, 2024 12:32 PM
Andy Murray

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 24: Andy Murray of Great Britain hits a backhand against Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic in the third round of the Miami Open at the Hard Rock Stadium on March 24, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Frey/TPN/Getty Images)

Frey/TPN/Getty Images

GENEVA — Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray is set to return from his ankle injury at the Geneva Open this month.

Tournament organizers announced that they had given the 36-year-old Murray a wild-card entry for the clay-court event that starts May 18.

Murray damaged ligaments in his left ankle during a match at the Miami Open last month. He opted against surgery.

The former No. 1 has only played sparingly since having hip surgery in 2018 and has said he will probably retire after this summer. He is a two-time Wimbledon and Olympic champion and is hoping to compete for Britain again at the Paris Games.

The Geneva Open is a key warmup event for the French Open, where Murray is a former finalist but has only played once since reaching the 2017 semifinals.