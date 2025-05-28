Carlos Alcaraz sings to French Open fans after winning a second-round match at Roland-Garros

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Game Two-Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles
Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Orioles Willing to Try Anything, Run on the Rockies
GsDgy69WwAAOS5U.jpeg
Charlie Woods wins first AJGA invitational against loaded field that included top-ranked junior
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Texas Rangers
Ben Casparius embraces the chaos of his integral role in the Dodgers’ bullpen

Top Clips

nbc_roto_harper_250528.jpg
Harper day-to-day after x-rays come back negative
nbc_golf_lf_tourchampionshipreact_250528.jpg
More volatility will benefit new Tour Championship
nbc_golf_lf_tourchampionshipchanges_250528.jpg
Monahan: ‘Months of work’ led to Tour Champ change

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Game Two-Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles
Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Orioles Willing to Try Anything, Run on the Rockies
GsDgy69WwAAOS5U.jpeg
Charlie Woods wins first AJGA invitational against loaded field that included top-ranked junior
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Texas Rangers
Ben Casparius embraces the chaos of his integral role in the Dodgers’ bullpen

Top Clips

nbc_roto_harper_250528.jpg
Harper day-to-day after x-rays come back negative
nbc_golf_lf_tourchampionshipreact_250528.jpg
More volatility will benefit new Tour Championship
nbc_golf_lf_tourchampionshipchanges_250528.jpg
Monahan: ‘Months of work’ led to Tour Champ change

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Carlos Alcaraz sings to French Open fans after winning a second-round match at Roland-Garros

  
Published May 28, 2025 01:38 PM

PARIS — After winning his second-round match at the French Open, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz finally got to do something he always wanted: sing to the fans at Roland-Garros.

Alcaraz had beaten Fabian Marozsan of Hungary 6-1, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, and just completed a brief interview with Mats Wilander on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

So the fans thought that was it, but Alcaraz was not done.

“One thing, one thing. I always wanted to do that. I hope everyone follow me,” the 22-year-old Spaniard said.

Then, leaning into the microphone, he sang the familiar-sounding refrain often belted out by crowds at Roland-Garros.

Perhaps fittingly, it is to the tune of a Spanish paso doble. It goes “ Po-po-po-po-po-po po-lolo ” — as the French write it — and is always followed by a pause and then an “Olé.”

A smiling Alcaraz let the crowd do the “Olé” part, then slapped hands with Wilander before they walked off the clay court to loud applause.

Alcaraz later said he’d been thinking about doing that song after an interview last year here, but it never happened.

Alcaraz need not have been so shy, for he showed no stage fright and sang clearly.

His game on red clay is very much in-tune, too, with the four-time Grand Slam champion winning 29 of his past 31 matches on the surface.

One of the losses was against Novak Djokovic in the gold medal match at last summer’s Paris Olympics and held at the same site as the French Open.

“I just love it here and had some really great moments,” Alcaraz said. “I hope people when they left the court, they left with a smile.”

Alcaraz faces unseeded Damir Dzumhur in the third round.