 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Memorial Tournament
Memorial Tournament 2025: Third-round tee times, pairings at Muirfield Village
The Memorial Tournament
Nick Taylor makes it look easy in the rain, shares Memorial lead with Ben Griffin
Syndication: Arizona Republic
In college playoff debate, the Arizona St coach with everything to lose says he’ll take his chances

Top Clips

oly_at_gstphilly_michaeljohnsonintv.jpg
Johnson reveals favorite Grand Slam Track moment
oly_at_gstphilly_mclaughlinintv.jpg
McLaughlin-Levrone to run first flat 100m as a pro
nbc_imsa_yellolyintrv_2505030.jpg
Yelloly nabs first-career IMSA GTP pole in Detroit

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Memorial Tournament
Memorial Tournament 2025: Third-round tee times, pairings at Muirfield Village
The Memorial Tournament
Nick Taylor makes it look easy in the rain, shares Memorial lead with Ben Griffin
Syndication: Arizona Republic
In college playoff debate, the Arizona St coach with everything to lose says he’ll take his chances

Top Clips

oly_at_gstphilly_michaeljohnsonintv.jpg
Johnson reveals favorite Grand Slam Track moment
oly_at_gstphilly_mclaughlinintv.jpg
McLaughlin-Levrone to run first flat 100m as a pro
nbc_imsa_yellolyintrv_2505030.jpg
Yelloly nabs first-career IMSA GTP pole in Detroit

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Defending champion Alcaraz labors into fourth round of the French Open

  
Published May 30, 2025 07:18 PM

PARIS — Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz reached the fourth round of the French Open after laboring past Damir Dzumhur 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in the Friday night session.

The second-seeded Spaniard had never before played Dzumhur, a 33-year-old Bosnian who had never been past the third round at any major tournament.

“I suffered quite a lot today,” Alcaraz said. “The first two sets was under control, then he started to play more deeply and more aggressively. It was really difficult for me.”

Dzumhur hurt his left knee in a fall in the second round, and had treatment on Friday on his right leg during the changeover at 3-2 down in the third set. He then lay down on the ground while the trainer worked on both legs for several minutes.

The crowd on Court Philippe-Chatrier did a Mexican wave and shouted “Olé” while it waited.

Then Dzumhur received cheers when he made an improbable smash despite being off balance, again when he won the third set, and once more when he broke Alcaraz in the opening game of the fourth set.

An improbable turnaround seemed to be happening as Alcaraz made clumsy unforced errors. But the four-time Grand Slam champion broke back in the sixth and the eighth games to serve for the match.

Still, the resilient Dzumhur, whose face was red with effort and glistening with sweat, broke back to drag the suspense out a little longer.

Alcaraz finally clinched victory on his second match point and faces No. 13 Ben Shelton in the fourth round.