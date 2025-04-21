Djokovic returns to Madrid seeking his 100th tour-level title

MADRID — Former champion Novak Djokovic has returned to the Madrid Open for the first time in three years in hopes of achieving his 100th tour-level title.

Djokovic is seeded fourth in the same half of the draw as second-seeded Carlos Alcaraz, the home favorite who arrives at the Caja Magica this week with fitness concerns after reaching consecutive clay-court finals.

The 37-year-old Djokovic, a three-time champion in Madrid, hasn’t played in the Spanish capital since losing to Alcaraz in the 2022 semifinals, their first meeting.

Djokovic won his 99th title last August at the Paris Olympics. He has lost four finals since then, most recently last month in Miami.

The 100-title club features only Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103).

Over the last two weekends, Alcaraz has won the Monte Carlo Masters and lost in the Barcelona Open final, where he needed treatment on his upper right leg on Sunday.

“I’m confident it won’t affect me in Madrid,” he said. “That’s what happens when you play so many matches and have so few days to rest. It’s so demanding, and you have to give 100% every day. Having played a tournament like Monte Carlo and arriving in Barcelona with few days to adapt is really tough.”

Alcaraz said fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal, a five-time winner in Madrid, wrote to him after the Barcelona final to encourage him and say he hoped he wasn’t injured.

“I bow at the feet of Rafa because of what he did week after week,” Alcaraz said. “You have to respect that.”

Alexander Zverev, No. 2 in the world after winning in Munich at the weekend, was the top seed in Madrid and Taylor Fritz was the third seed. Defending champion Andrey Rublev was the seventh seed.

Djokovic has a 30-9 record in Madrid, with titles in 2011, 2016 and 2019. He beat his coach Andy Murray in the 2016 final.

Alcaraz won Madrid in 2022 and 2023.

Sabalenka leads women’s draw

The women’s draw has 29 of the top 30 players. No. 15 Barbora Krejcikova is missing because of an injury.

Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka seeks her fourth final appearance in Madrid in five years. She won the tournament in 2021 and 2023, and lost last year’s final to Iga Swiatek, the second seed this week.