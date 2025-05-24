 Skip navigation
Flavio Cobolli beats Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-4 to win Hamburg Open

  
Published May 24, 2025 02:27 PM

HAMBURG, Germany — Flavio Cobolli defeated Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-4 in the final of the Hamburg Open on Saturday for his second title of the season.

The 35th-ranked Italian player saved six of the seven break points he faced — including two at 5-4 in the second set — to beat the 17th-ranked Rublev, who was playing in his third Hamburg final. Rublev won in 2020.

“I have to say sorry to Andrey because today I played unbelievable. I am so happy and proud of myself,” said Cobolli, who won his first title in Bucharest in April. “I passed many battles this year and this kind of day is good for your mind. I am so happy.”

The 23-year-old Cobolli is set to rise to a career high in the rankings after his latest win.