Holger Rune confirms he requires an operation on Achilles injury

  
Published October 19, 2025 08:24 PM
Tennis: Laver Cup

Sep 20, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Team Europe player Holger Rune returns a ball from Team World player Francisco Cerundolo during the Laver Cup at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

David Gonzales-Imagn Images

STOCKHOLM, Sweden — Holger Rune said Sunday he faced “a while” out of action with an Achilles injury that will require surgery.

The No. 11-ranked Rune limped off the court in visible distress in the semifinals of the Nordic Open in Stockholm on Saturday and had to retire injured from the match against Ugo Humbert. He was leading 6-4, 2-2.

“It’s gonna be a while before I can step on court again. It’s tough. I had so much joy on court in Stockholm and it’s unbearable to think that I will not feel this energy for some time now,” he posted on Instagram.

The 22-year-old Dane said his Achilles was “full broken on the proximal part” and needed an operation next week.

Rune has reached three Grand Slam quarterfinals and was ranked as high as No. 4.