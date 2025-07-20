 Skip navigation
PGA: The 153rd Open - Final Round
What players are saying about Scottie Scheffler's Tiger Woods-like dominance
The 153rd Open - Day Four_LargeImage_m370408.jpg
Harris English, Chris Gotterup defy expectations with top-3 finishes at The Open
Syndication: Desert Sun
Venus Williams is back in tennis and wishes Serena would come out of retirement to join the fun

nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250720.jpg
Scheffler lifts Claret Jug, Bennett takes a tumble
nbc_golf_scottiewinningmoment_250720.jpg
Scheffler seals The Open, fourth major victory
nbc_cyc_tdfwinnerintv_250720.jpg
Wellens describes 'very special' Stage 15 win

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
PGA: The 153rd Open - Final Round
What players are saying about Scottie Scheffler’s Tiger Woods-like dominance
The 153rd Open - Day Four_LargeImage_m370408.jpg
Harris English, Chris Gotterup defy expectations with top-3 finishes at The Open
Syndication: Desert Sun
Venus Williams is back in tennis and wishes Serena would come out of retirement to join the fun

nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250720.jpg
Scheffler lifts Claret Jug, Bennett takes a tumble
nbc_golf_scottiewinningmoment_250720.jpg
Scheffler seals The Open, fourth major victory
nbc_cyc_tdfwinnerintv_250720.jpg
Wellens describes ‘very special’ Stage 15 win

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic and Jack Draper all withdraw from Toronto tournament with injuries

  
Published July 20, 2025 02:36 PM

Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner, 24-time Grand Slam title winner Novak Djokovic and No. 5-ranked Jack Draper all withdrew Sunday from the Masters 1000 tournament in Toronto that starts in a week, citing injuries.

The No. 1-ranked Sinner blamed his right elbow, which he hurt in a fall in the fourth round at the All England Club on the way to his first title there and fourth major trophy.

He won his first Masters 1000 title in Toronto in 2023.

“Winning that title in Toronto two years ago was the start of a really special moment for me, but after speaking with my team, I have to recover,” Sinner said.

Djokovic said a groin injury was why he pulled out from an event he has won four times.

He lost to Sinner in the semifinals at Wimbledon.

Draper will miss Toronto and the Cincinnati Masters next month because of a problem with his left arm, meaning he won’t have any hard-court tuneup tournament before the U.S. Open begins on Aug. 24.

“After Wimbledon I picked up an injury in my left arm, nothing serious, but I have to make sure it recovers fully for the rest of the season,” Draper posted on social media. “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to compete in Toronto and Cincinnati…. See you in NYC!”