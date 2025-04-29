 Skip navigation
Max Purcell accepts an 18-month doping ban

  
Published April 29, 2025 10:39 AM

SYDNEY — Two-time Grand Slam doubles champion Max Purcell has accepted an 18-month ban after breaching anti-doping rules, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said.

The Australian player admitted to a breach of rules relating to the use of a “prohibited method” after unknowingly receiving an intravenous infusion of vitamins above the allowed limit of 100 milliliters in a 12-hour span and entered into a provisional suspension in mid-December.

Purcell said he’d informed the clinic he was a professional athlete and that the infusion had to be less than 100 milliliters.

The ITIA said the 27-year-old had received IV infusions of over 500 milliliters twice but his full cooperation and information sharing during the investigation had allowed for a 25% reduction in the sanction.

“This case does not involve a player testing positive for a prohibited substance but demonstrates that the anti-doping rules are broader than that,” ITIA chief executive Karen Moorhouse said. “It also shows the ITIA considers intelligence from a range of sources with the overriding aim to protect everyone covered by the tennis anti-doping rules, and ensure a level playing field for all.”

Purcell said the stress of the ongoing case had been “seriously affecting (his) quality of life” over the past few months.

“From being unable to sleep and eat properly, and refusing to be by myself, to developing nervous and anxious tics which I still currently battle day to day,” Purcell said in a statement he posted to Instagram.

“I couldn’t sit and enjoy anything without the thought of the case and the endless possibilities of what sanction I would receive. I’m so glad this is finally over for me and I can move on with my life.”

Purcell teamed with Jordan Thompson to win the U.S. Open last September, and with Matt Ebden to win Wimbledon in 2022.