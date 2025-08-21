 Skip navigation
Nick Kyrgios withdraws from the U.S. Open and will miss another major tournament

  
Published August 21, 2025 11:48 AM

NEW YORK — Nick Kyrgios withdrew from the U.S. Open, the third straight year the Australian has missed the last Grand Slam tournament of the season.

Kyrgios has battled injuries in recent years and had missed most of the 2023 and 2024 seasons before trying to return this year. After undergoing wrist and knee surgeries, he came back to play in the Australian Open, but lost in the first round. That was his first appearance in any major tournament since the 2022 U.S. Open.

Kyrgios had his best performance in a Grand Slam event just before that, losing to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final.

Once ranked No. 13, he has played in just five singles matches on the ATP Tour this season, none since Miami in March.

He will be replaced in the tournament by a player who loses in the final stages of qualifying.