No. 1 Jannik Sinner beats rising star Rafael Jódar in Madrid and declares ‘what a player’

MADRID — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner proved too much for Rafael Jódar, the latest tennis sensation from Spain.

Jódar’s run was halted by a 6-2, 7-6 (0) loss to Sinner in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old Jódar has been quickly rising up the rankings and had impressed in Madrid with victories against better-ranked opponents.

“What a player,” Sinner wrote on the lens of the on-court camera after the match at the Caja Magica center court.

Sinner had praised the Spaniard a few other times before, and was courtside to see Jódar defeat fifth-seeded Alex de Minaur in the round of 64.

The 42nd-ranked Jódar was playing in the quarterfinals of a Masters 1000 tournament for the first time. He had already become just the third Spaniard — after Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz — to earn a main-draw win in Madrid before turning 20.

Jódar earlier this month won in Marrakech for his first ATP Tour title, then reached the semifinals in Barcelona. He was outside the top 600 in the rankings just a year ago and entered the top 100 in March.

It was the 21st straight win for Sinner, who saved all seven break points he faced. He will be playing in the Madrid semifinals for the first time. The Italian has completed the set of semifinal appearances across all nine ATP Masters 1000 events.

Sinner, who will next face either Barcelona champion Arthur Fils or Jiri Lehecka, is trying to become the first player to win five consecutive Masters 1000 tournaments.