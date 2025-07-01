No. 1 Jannik Sinner off to winning start at Wimbledon with rout of Luca Nardi

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner got his Wimbledon campaign off to an ideal start by beating Luca Nardi 6-4, 6-3, 6-0 in an all-Italian matchup on Tuesday.

The three-time Grand Slam champion, who lost a five-set French Open final to Carlos Alcaraz, is in search of his first Wimbledon title. He was a semifinalist at the All England Club in 2023.

“First matches are never easy so I’m very happy about my performance,” he said in his on-court interview. “It’s a new tournament, new chances, new challenges. You have one opponent at a time.”

Sinner will play Aleksandar Vukic of Australia in the second round.