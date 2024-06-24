 Skip navigation
No. 1 Sinner wins his first grass-court final, beats Hurkacz in Halle

  
Published June 24, 2024 10:50 AM
Jannik Sinner

23 June 2024, North Rhine-Westphalia, Halle: Tennis: ATP Tour, singles, final, Sinner (Italy) - Hurkacz (Poland). Winner Jannik Sinner holds his trophy at the award ceremony. Photo: Friso Gentsch/dpa (Photo by Friso Gentsch/picture alliance via Getty Images)

picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

HALLE, Germany — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner won his first title on grass by beating Hubert Hurkacz in the Halle Open final.

The 22-year-old Italian needed two tiebreakers to beat his Polish opponent 7-6 (8), 7-6 (2).

“I knew I had to serve really well and you play only a couple of really important points throughout the whole set,” Sinner said. “I’m very happy about this tournament because (winning) the first time on grass court, it’s a good feeling.”

The Australian Open champion improved his record to 38-3 this year.

The Italian reached the Wimbledon semifinals last year, losing in straight sets to Novak Djokovic.

Hurkacz, ranked No. 9, won Halle in 2022. That was his only other final on grass.