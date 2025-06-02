 Skip navigation
No. 62 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan beats No. 5 Jack Draper in French Open fourth round

  
Published June 2, 2025 03:05 PM

PARIS — Alexander Bublik became the first man from Kazakhstan to reach the quarterfinals at a Grand Slam tournament, eliminating No. 5 Jack Draper 5-7, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 at the French Open.

The 27-year-old Bublik dropped to the court, smudging himself with the red clay, when he finished off the biggest win of his career after about 2 1/2 hours.

Bublik managed to produce a total of 68 winners, 31 more than the left-handed Draper.

At No. 62, Bublik is the lowest-ranked man to earn a pair of victories at Roland-Garros against opponents ranked in the top 10 since No. 100 Andrei Medvedev in 1999. Bublik came back from a two-set deficit to defeat No. 9 Alex de Minaur in the second round.