 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Stuart Skinner
Goalie market dries up as NHL teams scramble to secure netminders
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers
White Sox at Dodgers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 2
Jay Woodcroft
Anaheim Ducks hire Jay Woodcroft, Ryan McGill, Andrew Brewer as assistant coaches for Joel Quenneville

Top Clips

nbc_dps_nbashootersdiscussion_250702.jpg
Who are the best shooters in the NBA today?
nbc_dps_detroitpistonsdiscussion_250702.jpg
Beasley probe has major implications for NBA
nbc_dps_damelillard_250702.jpg
What’s next for Lillard’s career after Bucks exit?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Stuart Skinner
Goalie market dries up as NHL teams scramble to secure netminders
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers
White Sox at Dodgers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 2
Jay Woodcroft
Anaheim Ducks hire Jay Woodcroft, Ryan McGill, Andrew Brewer as assistant coaches for Joel Quenneville

Top Clips

nbc_dps_nbashootersdiscussion_250702.jpg
Who are the best shooters in the NBA today?
nbc_dps_detroitpistonsdiscussion_250702.jpg
Beasley probe has major implications for NBA
nbc_dps_damelillard_250702.jpg
What’s next for Lillard’s career after Bucks exit?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Novak Djokovic says a doctor’s ‘miracle pills’ helped his stomach during his win

  
Published July 2, 2025 10:10 AM

Novak Djokovic was visited twice by a doctor for a stomach issue and given what he called “miracle pills” during a 6-1, 6-7 (7), 6-2, 6-2 victory over Alexandre Muller in Wimbledon’s first round on Tuesday night.

Djokovic needed a break while trailing 2-1 in the third set at Centre Court and was seen again later in that set.

“I went from feeling my absolutely best for a set and a half to my absolute worst for about 45 minutes,” Djokovic said. “Whether it was a stomach bug — I don’t know what it is, but just struggled with that. The energy kind of kicked back after some doctor’s miracle pills and I managed to finish the match on a good note.”

He improved to 20-0 in opening matches at the All England Club, where he has won seven of his 24 Grand Slam titles. He’s been to the final at each of the last six editions, although he lost at that stage to Carlos Alcaraz in 2023 and 2024.

“I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t think I have a chance. I think I always have a chance. I think I earned my right to really feel like I can go all the way to the title,” the 38-year-old from Serbia said. “I always felt like grass, particularly in the second part of my career, was really the surface where I played my best tennis. So why not do it again?”

Djokovic avoided the sort of upset that’s been rampant on the tournament’s initial two days: A total of 23 seeds — 13 men, 10 women — already is out of the field, tying the highest number at a Grand Slam tournament since 2001, when they began seeding 32 players in each singles bracket.

Did he consider stopping Tuesday because of how he was feeling?

“No,” he replied. “I honestly wasn’t thinking about that or taking that as an option.”

Djokovic accumulated a whopping 27 break points against the unseeded Muller, converting seven.

Across the 3 hours, 19 minutes, Djokovic only faced three break chances for Muller — none until the last set — and saved each.

“I came up with some big serves,” said Djokovic, who will face Dan Evans of Britain on Thursday. “Overall, I served very well today. That’s one of the things I’ve been working on.”