 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Shohei Ohtani
2025 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 update: Shohei Ohtani clings to top spot, Aaron Judge back up to No. 2
Syndication: The Des Moines Register
William Byron’s victory at Iowa provides needed boost to his team
Cal Raleigh
Big Dumper’s big year: Cal Raleigh’s ‘staggering’ season leads an offensive surge by MLB catchers

Top Clips

nbc_roto_khalilshakir_250804.jpg
Shakir could outproduce ADP even with injury
nbc_roto_jamescook_250804.jpg
Cook sits out of Bills’ practice: It’s ‘business’
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250804.jpg
Hampton over 10 rushing TDs among best bets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Shohei Ohtani
2025 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 update: Shohei Ohtani clings to top spot, Aaron Judge back up to No. 2
Syndication: The Des Moines Register
William Byron’s victory at Iowa provides needed boost to his team
Cal Raleigh
Big Dumper’s big year: Cal Raleigh’s ‘staggering’ season leads an offensive surge by MLB catchers

Top Clips

nbc_roto_khalilshakir_250804.jpg
Shakir could outproduce ADP even with injury
nbc_roto_jamescook_250804.jpg
Cook sits out of Bills’ practice: It’s ‘business’
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250804.jpg
Hampton over 10 rushing TDs among best bets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Novak Djokovic withdraws from the Cincinnati Open and will head to the U.S. Open without preparation

  
Published August 4, 2025 05:04 PM
Tennis: Wimbledon Championships

Jul 11, 2025; Wimbledon, United Kingdom; Novak Djokovic of Serbia receives a medical time out during his match to Jannik Sinner of Italy after their match on day 12 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

CINCINNATI — Novak Djokovic pulled out of the Cincinnati Open on Monday for what officially was listed as a “non-medical” reason, meaning he will head to the U.S. Open without having played a match in about 1 1/2 months.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion hasn’t competed since losing in the Wimbledon semifinals to eventual champion Jannik Sinner on July 11.

That straight-set defeat against Sinner at the All England Club came two days after the 38-year-old Djokovic took what he described as a “nasty” and “awkward” fall in the last game of his quarterfinal victory. Djokovic clearly was compromised against Sinner and unable to move at his best; he received treatment on his upper left leg from a trainer.

Djokovic’s withdrawal from Cincinnati follows his decision to sit out the Toronto Masters that concludes this week. He cited a groin injury for that absence.

His previous event before Wimbledon was the French Open, where he also lost to Sinner in the semifinals.

Djokovic will have no hard-court tournament preparation before the U.S. Open singles competition begins on Aug. 24.

He has won four championships at Flushing Meadows, most recently in 2023. That was also his most recent Grand Slam trophy.