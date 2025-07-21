 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: US Open
Venus Williams wins a doubles match at Washington in her first tournament in more than a year
Tennis: Wimbledon Championships
Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from the Toronto Masters. Sinner, Djokovic and Draper already were out
NCAA Basketball: Santa Clara at Gonzaga
Santa Clara extends coach Herb Sendek’s contract through 2029-30 season

Top Clips

shimoda_washougal.jpg
Shimoda building confidence to run with Deegan
tomac_washougal.jpg
With bike swings, can Tomac keep pace in 450MX?
KLV4HxMQ_copy.jpg
How can Sexton ride momentum after Washougal?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: US Open
Venus Williams wins a doubles match at Washington in her first tournament in more than a year
Tennis: Wimbledon Championships
Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from the Toronto Masters. Sinner, Djokovic and Draper already were out
NCAA Basketball: Santa Clara at Gonzaga
Santa Clara extends coach Herb Sendek’s contract through 2029-30 season

Top Clips

shimoda_washougal.jpg
Shimoda building confidence to run with Deegan
tomac_washougal.jpg
With bike swings, can Tomac keep pace in 450MX?
KLV4HxMQ_copy.jpg
How can Sexton ride momentum after Washougal?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Olympic gold medalist Zheng Qinwen pulls out of the US Open after elbow surgery

  
Published July 21, 2025 06:48 PM
BRITAIN-LONDON-TENNIS-WIMBLEDON-WOMEN'S SINGLES

Zheng Qinwen celebrates during the women’s singles first round match between Zheng Qinwen of China and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Britain, July 1, 2025. (Photo by Zhao Dingzhe/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

NEW YORK — Olympic gold medalist Zheng Qinwen withdrew from the U.S. Open on Monday, two days after announcing she had arthroscopic surgery on her right elbow because of “persistent pain.”

The sixth-ranked Zheng was coming off a first-round loss at Wimbledon last month.

“Over the past months, I’ve been dealing with persistent pain in my right elbow during training and matches,” the right-handed 22-year-old from China said on social media Saturday. “Despite trying various treatments to manage it, the discomfort never fully went away.”

Zheng said she anticipated her recovery would take months, so the exit from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament was not a surprise. The U.S. Open begins Aug. 24.

She was replaced in the field by France’s Leolia Jeanjean.