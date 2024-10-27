 Skip navigation
Perricard rides sizzling serve to upset Shelton and win Swiss Indoors

  
Published October 27, 2024 07:50 PM
Swiss Indoors Basel - Day 7

BASEL, SWITZERLAND - OCTOBER 27: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France returns a backhand against Ben Shelton of the United States during the Swiss Indoors Basel - Day 7 at St. Jakobshalle on October 27, 2024 in Basel, Switzerland. (Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Getty Images

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard completed a perfect week on serve by upsetting American Ben Shelton to win the Swiss Indoors on Sunday.

The French player, who is ranked No. 50, prevailed 6-4, 7-6 (4) against the sixth-seeded Shelton to become the lowest-ranked champion since the tournament became a tour-level event in 1975.

Mpetshi Perricard did not drop serve all week in Basel, winning all 60 of his service games and having to fend off just three break points — all in his quarterfinal match against Denis Shapovalov.

He also served up 22 aces against Shelton on his way to taking his first ATP 500 trophy.

“It’s amazing to win a tournament like that. A 500 for the first time for me,” Mpetshi Perricard said. “I just can be happy with myself, with what I did today and the past five days.

“It’s amazing to win here ... (before this) it was a tough month for me, but it’s always good when the victories are there.”

Mpetshi Perricard started the year ranked 200, won several challenger titles and his first ATP-level title in Lyon in May.

The 21-year-old will rise to a career-high ranking of No. 31 on Monday.

Shelton’s run this week has guaranteed the American’s return to the top 20 from No. 23.