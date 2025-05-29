 Skip navigation
Richard Gasquet ends 23-year career after loss to Jannik Sinner at French Open

  
Published May 29, 2025 01:34 PM

PARIS — Richard Gasquet ended his 23-year professional career with a 6-3, 6-0, 6-4 loss to top-ranked Jannik Sinner in the second round of the French Open.

The 38-year-old Frenchman received a standing ovation and an honorary trophy during a post-match ceremony on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Novak Djokovic and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga appeared in a video tribute that was broadcast on the stadium’s screen.

Gasquet had announced earlier this year that Roland-Garros would be his final tournament.

“I couldn’t dream of a better ending than having my last match on this court,” Gasquet said after losing to Sinner. “I will keep loving tennis until the end of my life.”

Gasquet reached a career-high No. 7 ranking in 2007 and made three major semifinals — twice at Wimbledon and once at the U.S. Open — but never reached a Grand Slam final. He won 16 ATP titles and was part of the French team that lifted the Davis Cup in 2017.

He played over 1,000 matches during a career that began in 2002. This was his 22nd participation at the French Open.