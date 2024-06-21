 Skip navigation
Washington Mystics
The Mystics have improved since starting 0-12, but they face an uphill climb to make the playoffs
Billy Harris
Journeyman tennis player Billy Harris goes from van life to mapping his Wimbledon debut
Alexander Zverev
Alexander Zverev outlasts Arthur Fils to reach Halle Open semifinals

Washington Mystics
The Mystics have improved since starting 0-12, but they face an uphill climb to make the playoffs
Billy Harris
Journeyman tennis player Billy Harris goes from van life to mapping his Wimbledon debut
Alexander Zverev
Alexander Zverev outlasts Arthur Fils to reach Halle Open semifinals

Rybakina retires from quarterfinal against Azarenka in Berlin before rain suspends play

  
Published June 21, 2024 03:13 PM
Elena Rybakina

Jun 5, 2024; Paris, France; Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan returns a shot during her match against Jasmine Paolini of Italy on day 11 of Roland Garros at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Susan Mullane/Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

BERLIN — Elena Rybakina retired from her quarterfinal in Berlin, seemingly because of illness.

The 2022 Wimbledon champion was trailing Victoria Azarenka 3-1 in the first set at the grass-court Ladies Open and stopped playing after her double fault made it 15-15 in the fifth game.

Rybakina sat on her bench, put her hands to her face but didn’t wait for a medical evaluation. After 40 seconds, she got up and quickly jogged to the locker room.

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova retired from her match in Berlin because of a leg injury.

First-round play begins at Wimbledon on July 1.

Former No. 1 Azarenka, a two-time Australian Open champion, will face second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka or Anna Kalinskaya in the semifinals.

Fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula led Katerina Siniakova 7-6 (2), 3-6, 4-2 when rain interrupted play.

The other two quarterfinals were moved: Sabalenka vs. Kalinskaya; and top-seeded Coco Gauff against Ons Jabeur.