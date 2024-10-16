 Skip navigation
Serena Williams says she had a benign cyst removed from her neck and ‘all is OK’

  
Published October 16, 2024 12:21 PM
Serena Williams

Serena Williams practices on Court 16 before her match during the Western & Southern Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

Cara Owsley/The Enquirer/Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

NEW YORK — Serena Williams says she had a benign branchial cyst “the size of a small grapefruit” removed from her neck and “all is OK.”

The retired tennis star, who just turned 43, posted on social media that she found a lump on her neck in May, had an MRI exam, and was told she didn’t need to get it removed if she didn’t want to. So she didn’t then, “but it kept growing,” Williams said.

After more tests, including a biopsy that was negative for cancer, Williams said, her doctors said she should have a procedure.

She showed video of herself in a hospital bed and wrote: “So this is me removing it. I am feeling so grateful, and fortunate everything worked out, and most of all I’m healthy.”

In a separate social media post, she said she is “still recovering, but getting better. Health always comes first.”

Williams announced her retirement — famously eschewing that term and saying instead she was “evolving” away from professional tennis — shortly before playing in the 2022 U.S. Open, her last tournament.

She won 23 Grand Slam titles in singles, the most by a woman in the sport’s professional era, and another 14 in doubles with her older sister Venus. Serena Williams spent more than 300 weeks at No. 1 in the WTA rankings and collected four Olympic gold medals.