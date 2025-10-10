 Skip navigation
Jonathan Toews
Jonathan Toews returns to NHL with hometown Jets after being out 2 seasons with long COVID-19
Jasmine Paolini
Swiatek stunned by Paolini at Wuhan Open; Sabalenka, Gauff advance to semifinals
UCLA v Northwestern
How to watch USC vs UCLA women’s volleyball: TV channel, live stream, start time

Jonathan Toews
Jonathan Toews returns to NHL with hometown Jets after being out 2 seasons with long COVID-19
Jasmine Paolini
Swiatek stunned by Paolini at Wuhan Open; Sabalenka, Gauff advance to semifinals
UCLA v Northwestern
How to watch USC vs UCLA women’s volleyball: TV channel, live stream, start time

Shanghai Masters a family affair as Arthur Rinderknech joins cousin Valentin Vacherot in semifinals

  
Published October 10, 2025 02:26 PM
Arthur Rinderknech

Aug 31, 2025; Flushing, NY, USA; Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) hits to Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) (not pictured) on day eight of the 2025 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Robert Deutsch/Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

SHANGHAI — The semifinals of the Shanghai Masters will be a family affair.

The 30-year-old Arthur Rinderknech eased past Felix Auger-Aliassime for the biggest win of the Frenchman’s career and followed his cousin Valentin Vacherot into the final four of the tournament.

It will be a first Masters 1000 semifinal for either of them with the cousins potentially meeting in the final. No. 204-ranked qualifier Vacherot faces Novak Djokovic next, and Rinderknech plays 16th-seeded Daniil Medvedev.

Vacherot, who had stunned 10th-seeded Holger Rune the day earlier, was watching courtside as Rinderknech showed little sign of nerves in his first Masters 1000 quarterfinal, securing a dominant 6-3, 6-4 victory over World No. 13 Auger-Aliassime after 87 minutes.

“It is huge. First of all, I followed my cousin,” said the 54th-ranked Rinderknech. “He was going through the emotions on Thursday and I am trying to follow and battle and do the same as him. It has been incredible since the start of the tournament.

“The whole family is following from home. We are in our own little world here. It has been incredible and today was a good performance from myself and I am happy it was straight sets, so I am not too tired for tomorrow.”

It was a third straight win over a top-20 player for Rinderknech, after defeating World No. 3 Alexander Zverev and World No. 19 Jiri Lehecka.

Medvedev beat seventh-seeded Alex de Minaur in a physical encounter that he eventually won 6-4, 6-4.

The 29-year-old Medvedev sealed the match with an ace to reach his second semifinal of the season and keep him on track for what would be a first tour-level title in more than two years.