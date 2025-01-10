 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ilona Maher
US rugby star Ilona Maher gets first start for Bristol Bears on Sunday
vonn_mpx.jpg
Alpine skiing 2024-25 FIS World Cup season: TV, streaming schedule
SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-AUT-WOMEN-DOWNHILL
Lindsey Vonn places 6th in first World Cup downhill in 6 years

Top Clips

blanc.jpg
Blanc stuns with runner-up in first WC downhill
brignone.jpg
Brignone becomes oldest to win World Cup downhill
oly_aswdh_laurenmacuga_250111.jpg
Macuga earns top-10 World Cup downhill finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Tennis star Jannik Sinner gets April date at sports court for appeal hearing in doping case

  
Published January 10, 2025 11:40 AM
Jannik Sinner

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 10: Jannik Sinner of Italy plays a backhand ahead of the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 10, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images)

Kelly Defina/Getty Images

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Top-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner will go to sport’s highest court in April for the World Anti-Doping Agency’s appeal that seeks to ban him from the sport for at least one year.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said it scheduled a closed-doors hearing on April 16-17 at its headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland.

CAS gave no timetable for a verdict, though the parties could request a fast-track decision before the French Open starts May 25.

WADA is challenging a decision last year by the International Tennis Integrity Agency not to suspend Sinner for what it judged was accidental contamination by a banned anabolic steroid last March. Sinner’s explanation — that trace amounts of Clostebol in his doping sample was due to a massage from a trainer who used the substance after cutting his own finger — was accepted.

Sinner won the U.S. Open in September after details of his case were revealed. It had been kept confidential since April because Sinner successfully appealed against being provisionally banned from playing.

The 23-year-old Italian has faced skepticism from other players, including Novak Djokovic, who have suggested he got preferential treatment from tennis authorities.

The repeated questioning about the case has followed Sinner to Melbourne this week where he is preparing to defend his Australian Open title.

WADA has asked CAS to ban Sinner for between one and two years.