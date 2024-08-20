 Skip navigation
Tennis star Jannik Sinner tested positive for a steroid twice but will not be suspended

  
Published August 20, 2024 10:12 AM
Tennis: Cincinnati Open

Aug 19 2024; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Jannik Sinner of Italy chases a shot against Frances Tiafoe of the United States during the men’s singles final on day seven of the Cincinnati OpenMandatory Credit: Sam Greene-The Cincinnati Enquirer/USA TODAY Sports

Sam Greene-The Cincinnati Enquirer/USA TODAY Sports

Top-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner tested positive twice for a banned anabolic steroid in March and was stripped of prize money and points earned at a tournament in Indian Wells, California, but will not be suspended because an independent tribunal said it was not intentional.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency announced the case on Tuesday.

Sinner won the Cincinnati Open on Monday and will be among the favorites at the U.S. Open, which starts in New York next week.