Top-ranked Sabalenka rallies past Mertens in Madrid. Defending men’s champion Rublev upset by Bublik

  
Published April 27, 2025 09:52 AM
MADRID (AP) — Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka rallied to defeat former doubles partner Elise Mertens in three sets and advance to the last 16 of the Madrid Open on Sunday.

Defending men’s champion Andrey Rublev lost in three sets to Alexander Bublik.

Sabalenka got off to a poor start against the 26th-ranked Mertens, but picked up the pace to comfortably close out the match at the Caja Magica center court.

The two-time champion in Madrid won 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 to keep alive her hopes of reaching the final for the third straight time. Sabalenka won the title in the Spanish capital in 2021 and 2023, and finished runner-up to Iga Swiatek last year.

“I think it’s one of those days where I didn’t feel my best and I got super emotional in that beginning of the first set and put myself in a tough situation,” Sabalenka said. “I’m really happy that I was able to bring such a high level in the second and the third set, especially against someone like Elise, if you give her any chance, she’s going to be there fighting and putting you under pressure, so really happy with the way I turned around this game.”

It was Sabalenka’s ninth consecutive victory over Mertens, her doubles partner while winning the 2019 U.S. Open and 2021 Australian Open. Sabalenka had won 14 consecutive sets against the Belgian.

“She’s such a great player, it doesn’t matter the score between us, it’s always a great battle,” Sabalenka said.

Sabalenka will next face either Rebeka Masarova or Peyton Stearns.

Defending champion upset

Defending champion Rublev was eliminated after a 6-4, 0-6, 6-4 loss to Bublik.

It was the 10th top-10 win for the 75th-ranked Bublik, who made it to the fourth round in Madrid for the fourth time.

Rublev did not have to play in the previous round because of an illness to Gael Monfils.

The eighth-ranked Rublev beat Felix Auger-Aliassime in last year’s final in the Spanish capital.

Bublik will next face Ben Shelton or Miami champion Jakub Mensik in the round of 16.

Brandon Nakashima got past Flavio Cobolli to reach the fourth round of a Master 1000 tournament for the fifth time. The 32nd-ranked American will next meet either Daniil Medvedev or Juan Manuel Cerundolo.