Top News

MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Athletics
Diamondbacks beat Athletics 7-2 to end six-game losing streak
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres
Masyn Winn gets a big hit as the Cardinals rally past the Padres 8-5
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels
White Sox INF Miguel Vargas sidelined by a left oblique strain

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rhodesace_250803.jpg
Rhodes gets ace with assist from Kyriacou at AIG
oly_sww4x100m_usaunderwatercam_250803.jpg
Underwater Cam: Women’s 4x100m medley relay
oly_sww4x100m_usagoldceremony_250803.jpg
Team USA receives gold for women’s 4x100m medley

Top-seeded Alexander Zverev advances to National Bank Open quarterfinals

  
Published August 3, 2025 10:20 AM
CANADA-TORONTO-TENNIS-NATIONAL BANK OPEN-MEN'S SINGLES

Alexander Zverev of Germany returns the ball during the third round of the men’s singles match between Alexander Zverev of Germany and Matteo Arnaldi of Italy at the 2025 National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Canada, July 31, 2025. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

TORONTO (AP) — Top-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany led Francisco Cerundolo 6-4, 1-0 when the 14th-seeded Argentine retired because of an abdominal injury Saturday night in the National Bank Open.

Zverev advanced to face defending champion Alexei Popyrin of Australia in the quarterfinals. The 18th-seeded Popyrin beat fifth-seeded Holger Rune of Denmark 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the first night match.

Zverev, the 2017 champion ranked third in the world, ended up the top seed with top-ranked Jannik Sinner — the 2023 winner — and No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz skipping the hard-court event that ends Thursday. No. 5 Jack Draper and No. 6 Novak Djokovic also sat out.

Zverev won on clay in Munich in April for his 24th tour title.

Alex Michelsen reached the quarterfinals in the afternoon, topping fellow American Learner Tien 6-3, 6-3. Michelsen will face 11th-seeded Karen Khachanov of Russia, a 6-4, 7-5 winner over eighth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway.