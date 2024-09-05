The Dan Le Batard Show
How far can Love take the Green Bay Packers?
Annie Agar joins the Dan Le Batard Show to preview Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season and explains why she has so much faith in Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers.
Up Next
How far can Love take the Green Bay Packers?
How far can Love take the Green Bay Packers?
Annie Agar joins the Dan Le Batard Show to preview Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season and explains why she has so much faith in Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers.
Le Batard: Cowboys’ success is ‘smoke and mirrors’
Le Batard: Cowboys' success is 'smoke and mirrors'
Dan Le Batard discusses the state of the Dallas Cowboys under Jerry Jones' leadership, and details their struggles to find success on the field despite their popularity.