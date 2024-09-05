 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Michigan Wolverines' Sherrone Moore
Texas vs. Michigan Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for September 7
oly_atw100_dlzurich_240905.jpg
Sha’Carri Richardson edges Julien Alfred in Olympic 100m rematch in Zurich
jordanlovelove.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for Week 1 of 2024 season

Top Clips

oly_atm110h_dlzurich_240905.jpg
Holloway goes sub-13 again in 110mH at Zurich
oly_atw100_dlzurich_240905.jpg
Richardson edges Alfred in 100m at Zurich
nbc_dps_drewbreesinterview_240905.jpg
Brees: Transfer portal hampers player development

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Michigan Wolverines' Sherrone Moore
Texas vs. Michigan Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for September 7
oly_atw100_dlzurich_240905.jpg
Sha’Carri Richardson edges Julien Alfred in Olympic 100m rematch in Zurich
jordanlovelove.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for Week 1 of 2024 season

Top Clips

oly_atm110h_dlzurich_240905.jpg
Holloway goes sub-13 again in 110mH at Zurich
oly_atw100_dlzurich_240905.jpg
Richardson edges Alfred in 100m at Zurich
nbc_dps_drewbreesinterview_240905.jpg
Brees: Transfer portal hampers player development

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

The Dan Le Batard Show
How far can Love take the Green Bay Packers?
September 5, 2024 02:25 PM
Annie Agar joins the Dan Le Batard Show to preview Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season and explains why she has so much faith in Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers.
Up Next
nbc_dlb_agarintv_240905.jpg
12:26
How far can Love take the Green Bay Packers?
Now Playing
nbc_dlb_jerryanddak_240905.jpg
11:18
Le Batard: Cowboys’ success is ‘smoke and mirrors’
Now Playing
nbc_dls_reneev3_240904.jpg
14:43
Montgomery: Reese vs. Clark is good for WNBA
Now Playing